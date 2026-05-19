Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma confirmed as new Chief Justice of Nepal

Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma will serve as the Chief Justice of Nepal for six years.

Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma’s nomination for the position of the Chief Justice of Nepal was unanimously approved by a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, ending speculations. He will supersede three seniors, including Acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla.

The President will now appoint Sharma and he will take over immediately. The 15-member parliamentary hearing committee’s unanimous decision suggested a broader understanding among political parties not to make the top Supreme Court appointment a divisive issue.

Sharma will serve for six years, the longest tenure for a Chief Justice of Nepal in the past three decades.

Sharma, 59, was recommended by the constitutional committee for the post, breaking the past convention of recommending the senior-most Supreme Court judges.