Nepal army chief at IMA: ‘Will not go against interests of our neighbours’

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri was in Dehradun to review a passing out parade at Indian Military Academy. A total of 457 gentlemen cadets, including 74 from seven friendly countries, passed out from IMA. 

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: June 10, 2018 5:23:45 am
Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff, General Rajendra Chhetri, on Saturday said that the country would “not go against the interests of our neighbours”. Referring to a meeting with his counterpart in Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa in May, General Chhetri said, “We will not allow our soil to be used against our neighbours. We are firm about it.” He was in Dehradun to review a passing out parade at Indian Military Academy. A total of 457 gentlemen cadets, including 74 from seven friendly countries, passed out from IMA.

