Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
‘NEP has helped reorient India’s education system according to future demands’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the role played by the National Education Policy (NEP) in reorienting the country’s education system in accordance with the aptitude of youth and demands of the future.

Addressing a post-Budget seminar, PM Modi said: “The National Education Policy has focused equally on both learning and skilling. We have re-oriented education and skilling according to the youth’s aptitude and demands of the future. I am happy to see that we got a lot of support from the teachers in this endeavour.”

Modi also said that the education system in the past has been a victim of rigidity.

“In the past few years, the central government has focused on internship and apprenticeship to give outside the classroom exposure to youth,” he said.

Encouraging the use of the National Internship Portal, the PM said that the platform hosts about 75 thousand employers. “We have to encourage internship culture in the country. It will help the youth become future ready,” he said.

“We are also encouraging apprenticeship in India, which will help the industry to recognise the skill-specific individuals for the workforce. That is why in this budget, under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, a provision has been made to provide stipend to 50 lakh youths,” Modi said.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 12:34 IST
