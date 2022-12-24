scorecardresearch
Futuristic education system being created through NEP: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and medical colleges have also increased substantially since 2014.

A screengrab of Narendra Modi addressing the event virtually (Twitter/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in the country through the new National Education Policy (NEP).

In a virtual address to the 75th ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan, the Prime Minister added that the number of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and medical colleges have also increased substantially since 2014.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.

