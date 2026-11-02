Don’t hoard petrol and diesel, Nellore collector warns ahead of cyclone Murasu landfall

As Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Murasu, expected to make landfall at Kavali in Nellore, the district collector has appealed to the residents not to panic buy petrol or diesel.

Collector Himanshu Shukla said, “There are ample stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders, as well as essential commodities such as rice and sugar supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the district.”

He urged the public not to be concerned and advised them against making panic purchases based on rumours. There was no fuel shortage, he emphasised.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As of Monday, the district has stocks of 1,710 kiloliters of petrol and 2,832 kiloliters of diesel across 267 petrol bunks. Besides, 21,385 LPG cylinders were available at 57 outlets.