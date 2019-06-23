Neither I nor party will protect him: CPM leader on son booked for rape

Kerala CPI(M) state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday said that neither he nor the party would provide his son Binoy — who has been booked in a rape case — with any protection.

Advertising

In his first reaction to the matter involving his son, Balakrishnan did not deny the allegations or defend Binoy. Instead, he sought to distance himself from the issue.

Addressing the media after the party’s state secretariat meeting, Balakrishnan said, “He is an adult and has been living with his family. Parents cannot take responsibility for every deed of the children. It is his personal responsibility to prove his innocence in the alleged case. Neither I nor my party has resorted to any action that amounted to protecting or helping the alleged accused. In future also, that would be the stand of the party.”

On June 13, Mumbai’s Oshiwara police had registered a rape and cheating case against Binoy based on complaint from a woman hailing from Bihar. She had alleged that Binoy had sexually abused her for several years, promising to marry her, and claimed that Binoy is the father of her eight-year-old daughter.

Advertising

Binoy subsequently had gone into hiding. On Saturday, Balakrishnan said the issue does not demand the intervention of the CPI(M).

“Only party members would get the protection of the party. The family members would not get that protection. Family members of the party leaders should not indulge in mistakes expecting protection from the party,” he said.

Balakrishnan also claimed that he did not know about the whereabouts of his son. “After the case was registered, Binoy had met me once. After that, he had not contacted me. But, I know that he has moved anticipatory bail application.”