Neighbours to keep an eye on those under home-quarantine in Jamnagar

The Jamnagar district collector has made it mandatory for those entering the districts from other parts during the lockdown to furnish contact numbers of two neighbours to check that they are adhering to the norms of remaining under home-quarantine.

The district administration of Jamnagar has been screening those coming from other districts since Monday and those found medically fit are being allowed to go to their homes with an order to remain home-quarantined for two weeks. They also have to furnish contact numbers of two neighbours for the purpose of surveillance.

Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar told The Indian Express on Friday that it has been done to keep a watch over those home-quarantined.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, the collector issued a notification sealing borders of Jamnagar district completely and prohibiting entry into district of anybody except those rendering services. A notification issued by Shankar stated that such a step was needed as COVID-19 cases were coming to light from Jamnagar city and rural areas of the district.

“When we had lesser number of people coming from outside, we used to take them to quarantine centre and keep them there. But now influx has gone up to such an extent—on an average we are getting 500 to 600 hundred people every day—that quarantine centres are getting filled up every two or three days. So, now, we are doing their general health check-up and if they are found symptomatic, they are tested for COVID-19. If they are found asymptomatic, we are sending them to their house. Before allowing them to proceed to their homes, we are taking their contact numbers and those of their two neighbours also so that neighbours would know as to who is coming to their area,” said the collector.

Shankar added that health department pastes stickers on homes of those ordered to remain under home-quarantine. “We also tell them that we will be confirming through their neighbours adherence to quarantine norms every day because this is something which will affect the neighbours also. If a person violates, the neighbours would come to know about it. So, we are taking their (neighbour’s) consent before releasing those coming from outside from Samras hostel, where we keep people for medical checkup. They are released only on the condition that someone from the village or neighbourhood agrees to provide us information and that person should be the one who would get affected if the person under home-quarantine violates rules,” added the collector.

Jamnagar district has been declared a green zone as the district had not reported any COVID-19 case for a month. However, in the past few days, 15 persons who returned to Jamnagar from other districts have tested positive. Seven of them tested positive on Friday alone and all had travelled to the district from Ahmedabad

