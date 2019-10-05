Neighbourhood ‘minus one’ has been a good story: Jaishankar

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday that India’s entire neighbourhood “minus one” has been a “fairly good story” for regional cooperation.

Advertising

Speaking at the India Economic Summit in World Economic Forum, Jaishankar said, “I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, has actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation.”

Asked if the impasse with ‘minus one’ would continue, he said he hopes that some day even the ‘minus one’ comes around to regional cooperation.

“You put Kashmir aside for a moment… Today, with everybody else, trade, business, connectivity and contacts are increasing. Surely, at some stage, that would have an impact because you would see everybody else prospering with that cooperation,” he said. “I always remain hopeful. I’m not unrealistic, I know we have big challenges. They (Pakistan) have a mindset issue that they have to overcome.”

Advertising

MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, meanwhile, condemned the “provocative and irresponsible” statements by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and said he is unaware of how international relations are conducted and his comments do not behove the post he holds.

Responding to a question on the call for a march from PoK to the LoC, which has been backed by Pakistan’s military, to protest India’s move, he said, “This is not the first time that such statements have come from Pakistan….”