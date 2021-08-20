Nehru, Vajpayee ideal leaders, all parties must introspect: Gadkari

CALLING FORMER Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee “ideal leaders of Indian democracy”, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that those in the ruling party as well as those in the Opposition should “introspect” and act with dignity.

“Vajpayee aur Nehru, yeh Hindustan ke loktantra ke do adarsh neta the, aur dono kehte the ki main apne loktantrik maryada ka paalan karunga (Vajpayee and Nehru were the two ideal leaders of Indian democracy. And both used to say that they would act with democratic dignity),” Gadkari said at a function organised by Hindi news channel News Nation.

“Atalji’s legacy is our inspiration and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru also had a big contribution to Indian democracy,” he said.

Gadkari was talking about disruptions in Parliament during the just-concluded Monsoon Session, which was as good as a washout with the Opposition protesting in both Houses over the three agricultural laws, rise in fuel prices and allegations relating to Pegasus spyware.

Recalling his years as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Gadkari said there was a time when he led the charge in disrupting the House. “Once during those days I met Atalji, and he told me this was no way to act in a democracy and that it was important to convey your message to the people,” he said.

He said all parties, both ruling and opposition, must introspect. “Sabhi partyon ne — main bhi party ka adhyaksh reh chuka hoon — ekbar iska atma parikshan karke… sattarudh party aur vipakhsh, kyunki aaj jo vipaksh hai, woh kal ka sattarudh party hai. Aaj ke sattarudh party kal ka vipaksh hai. Humaare role badalte rehte hain (All parties should introspect. The one who is in Opposition today will be in power tomorrow, and those in power today will be in Opposition. Our roles keep changing),” he said.

“Main toh jeevan ke anek saalon tak vipaksh mein hi kaam kar chuka hoon. Toh kahin na kahin sab log maryada ka palan karke jaaye (I have worked in the Opposition for so many years. So everyone must act with dignity),” he said, adding that the recent disruptions in Parliament pained him.

Speaking about the state of the Congress party, Gadkari said a “strong opposition” was “necessary in a successful democracy”.

Calling the ruling party and the Opposition “two wheels of democracy”, the minister said: “A strong Opposition is also necessary to make this democracy successful. Nehru always respected Vajpayee ji and said the Opposition was also necessary.”

He said a strong Opposition’s checks on the ruling party was necessary for the success of a democracy. “Aur iss liye Congress party vipaksh ke roop mein majboot banni chahiye, aur vichar ke adhaar par unko zimmedar vipaksh ka kaam karna chahiye, yehi meri unnke liye shubh kamana hai (For this, the Congress should emerge as a strong Opposition and act act as a responsible Opposition. This is what I wish for them),” he said.