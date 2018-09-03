Nehru Museum Memorial and Library: Sena MP questions govt’s plan to include memorials of PMs

“Congress can be finished off but not (Pandit) Nehru, (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Babasaheb) Ambedkar. The party formed by Babasaheb is not in existence today but Ambedkar is alive,” said the Sena MP. “Congress can be finished off but not (Pandit) Nehru, (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Babasaheb) Ambedkar. The party formed by Babasaheb is not in existence today but Ambedkar is alive,” said the Sena MP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s plan to accommodate the memorials of all PMs in the Nehru Museum Memorial and Library (NMML) stating that the Congress can be finished off but not Nehru, Gandhi and Ambedkar.

“I can understand the ruling party’s opposition to the Congress but its opposition to Nehru is extreme. Nobody can run the government with revenge,” wrote Raut in his weekly column, Rokhthok, in Saamana, the party mouthpiece.

The NMML Society at Teen Murti Bhavan was set up in memory of Jawaharlal Nehru as an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. Last month, it invited global tenders for design plans to expand the museum to include memorials of all PMs of the country.

Raut added that those who have not built a single brick of development, despite getting a chance to create a new country, are raising the hammer on Nehru’s memorial. “Congress can be finished off but not (Pandit) Nehru, (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Babasaheb) Ambedkar. The party formed by Babasaheb is not in existence today but Ambedkar is alive,” said the Sena MP.

He added that Nehru died following the shock of losing many soldiers and the war with China. “We are losing the war in Kashmir everyday and there is no end to the loss of soldiers’ lives. But there is a smile on the face of leaders running the government. This difference needs to be understood. Nehru has dedicated his life to the country and he was not a businessman,” Raut said adding that the ideology does not die by killing someone.

