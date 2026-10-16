Negotiations moving at incredible pace: Sergio Gor on India-US trade deal

Ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s India visit next week, US ambassador Sergio Gor said on Thursday that the Secretary’s visit to Mumbai will be more business-focused and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to be there. Rubio is expected to be in Mumbai and Jamnagar from October 19-22, after visiting Uzbekistan on October 17-19.

Rubio will also meet “some of the folks” at Reliance during his trip to Jamnagar in Gujarat.

During an interactive session at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, the US ambassador said that negotiations for a bilateral trade deal were moving at an “incredible pace”, and the “big items are done”.