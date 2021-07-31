Negative image of police must change: PM Modi to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday told Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers that the “negative perception” that people have of police is a big challenge, and that the probationers must work towards changing this image.

While virtually interacting with the IPS probationers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Modi said, “Our police personnel even sacrifice their lives for security of the country, maintaining law and order and fighting terrorism. They are unable to go home for days, they are unable to go home even during festivals but when it comes to the police’s image, people’s perception is different,” he said.

“The negative perception of police in the common citizen is a massive challenge. At the beginning of Covid, this perception had changed a little because police was helping the poor and needy. However, the perception has returned to negative.”

He said that it was the responsibility of the new generation coming into the police force to change this image.

Modi told the probationers that the spirit of ‘Nation First, Always First’ should always be reflected in every action of theirs and he urged them to keep national interest in mind and have a national perspective while taking decisions when they are in the field. “You have to always remember that you are the flag bearers of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ too,” he said. “Therefore, the spirit of Nation First, Always First, should be reflected in your every action.”

When a country takes the swift road towards development, internal and external challenges come up. Thus, it is a challenge for you to make policing better. It is a challenge for you to stop crime that is using modern techniques, especially in cybersecurity: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5Rb8z0CIo7 — BJP (@BJP4India) July 31, 2021

The Prime Minister also spoke about how in the last 75 years, India has tried to build a better police service by improving on the police training infrastructure.

“The way the youth of the country came forward in the country between 1930 and 1947, the whole young generation got united for one goal, today the same sentiment is expected from you,” Modi told them.

He also asked the IPS probationers to fight for ‘su-raj’ (good governance). “At that time the people of the country fought for ‘swaraj’, today you have to move forward for ‘surajya’ (good governance). You are starting your career at a time when India is going through a phase of transformation in every field, every level,” he said.