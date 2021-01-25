Negative Covid test, registration: Centre issues Kumbh Mela SOPs

A negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report, a medical certificate and registration with Uttarakhand government will be mandatory for devotees wishing to attend Kumbh Mela-2021 in Haridwar, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Health Ministry.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday inspected the site of the event and said arrangements will be made according to the Centre’s SOP. Kumbh Mela-2021 is likely to be held from February 27 to April 30. An estimated 10 lakh people will attend the mela on a regular day and about 50 lakh people are expected to attend on special days including Magh Purnima on February 27, Mahashivratri on March 11, Somvati Amavasya on April 12, Baisakhi on April 14, Ram Navmi on April 21 and Chaitra Purnima on April 27.

The Uttarakhand government will have to convey to all states that only those possessing negative RT-PCR test reports with a test date 72 hours prior to the date of visit shall only be allowed to enter the Kumbh Mela site.

According to the Centre’s SOP, healthcare and other frontline workers will be vaccinated on priority in the nationwide drive and that only those workers who have been vaccinated will be deployed on duties at the event.

The state government will follow the same regimen of registration of devotees as the one being used for Amarnath Yatra. All devotees will have to register with the state government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate in their state. Vulnerable populations — those above 65 years og age, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age, those with underlying co-morbid conditions — shall be discouraged to attend the Kumbh Mela.

Use of face covers or masks will be mandatory.

The Incident Command System (ICS) for the Mela will have a special task force that will respond to all matters related to Covid-19 management. The Centre’s SOP adds that events such as exhibitions, and prayer meetings within the mela site should be restricted or regulated as far as feasible.