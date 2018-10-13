Nefertiti, the first luxury cruise ship in Kerala, to commence services soon

The three-storey vessel will have the title of being the most luxurious vessel in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter Saturday. (Source: CMO Kerala/Twitter) The three-storey vessel will have the title of being the most luxurious vessel in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter Saturday. (Source: CMO Kerala/Twitter)

Giving a fillip to the tourism sector in flood-hit Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government said the Egyptian-themed luxury vessel ‘Nefertiti’ will soon commence service from Kochi. The luxury air-conditioned vessel worth Rs 16.14 crore will have the title of being the most luxurious vessel in the state and will provide cruise experience to the tourists.

A new boost to the tourism sector. Nefertiti, a luxury air-conditioned vessel for conducting leisure trips in sea, will soon commence service from Kochi. This ₹16.14 crore worth 3 storey vessel will have the title of being the most luxurious vessel in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/78yAGZyznH — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) October 13, 2018

The three-storey vessel will house an auditorium, a hall, a restaurant, play area for children and a 3D theatre. “This fully furnished vessel is ideal for meetings and celebrations. It has also been provided with advanced security features and modern communication systems,” CMO Kerala tweeted.

The development will definitely give a shot in the arm to the tourism sector, which got severely affected due to the devastating floods. The heavy rains and the subsequent deluge left over 490 people dead with the state suffering an estimated loss of over Rs 25,000 crore.

