Over 20 lakh take NEET-UG retest under tight security

The NTA also said that experts from academic institutions across the country were involved in preparing multiple sets of question papers for the retest. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Amid heightened security measures, the NEET-UG retest was conducted for over 20 lakh candidates Sunday, over a month after it was cancelled on May 12 on the grounds of an alleged paper leak.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), in a statement, said the retest, a pen-and-paper exam, was conducted at 5,440 centres nationwide, and 14 centres abroad, through a “whole-of-government effort”, with the involvement of over 7 lakh officials including police and security personnel, and exam staff.

The NTA also said that experts from academic institutions across the country were involved in preparing multiple sets of question papers for the retest.

It said the retest was conducted with the support of the Indian Air Force, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Central Armed Police Forces, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.