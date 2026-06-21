Over 20 lakh take NEET-UG retest under tight security

Amid heightened security measures, the NEET-UG retest was conducted for over 20 lakh candidates Sunday, over a month after it was cancelled on May 12 on the grounds of an alleged paper leak.
The National Testing Agency (NTA), in a statement, said the retest, a pen-and-paper exam, was conducted at 5,440 centres nationwide, and 14 centres abroad, through a “whole-of-government effort”, with the involvement of over 7 lakh officials including police and security personnel, and exam staff.
The NTA also said that experts from academic institutions across the country were involved in preparing multiple sets of question papers for the retest.
It said the retest was conducted with the support of the Indian Air Force, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Central Armed Police Forces, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
It also underlined support from state governments and district administrations – at exam centres, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, CCTV monitoring, jammers, and frisking was ensured with the help of the police in the states. State governments had also ensured facilities at exam centres, besides free travel for candidates.
The CCTVs were being monitored through centres at the NTA, the Education Ministry, district collectorates, and 34 Centrally-funded institutions across the country.
The NTA said special arrangements were made for 81 candidates with medical conditions, including a candidate undergoing chemotherapy, and a candidate who had been in a road accident – Shrishti Dubey, a candidate who had met with an accident a week ago and underwent a surgery, appeared for the exam at a centre in West Bengal with a separate room, and medical support and ambulance on standby.
Ahead of the exam Sunday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, “I have complete faith in the NTA, all the state governments, the district administrations, the Indian education system, and India’s students.”
He appealed to people to “not jeopardise the future of the new generation, not make a mockery of it”, and “not do anything that can impact the mental health of students.”
“Some people have in the past with ill intentions behaved in such a way with children… I appeal to them, if you are responsible and consider yourself to be a true citizen of India, please take responsibility and don’t cause hardship to the students,” Pradhan said.