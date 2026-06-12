Two-layer security cover sought for NEET-UG retest papers, answer sheets

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the Centre has sought deployment of a two-layer security cover involving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to secure the transportation and handling of confidential examination material, including question papers and OMR answer sheets.

The material will be moved from origin hubs in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to around 551 hub cities across the country through a hub-and-spoke network using both air and road routes, an official said.

“As per the deployment plan, security arrangements for the movement of question papers are to remain in place from June 11 to June 19, while deployment for the return movement of OMR sheets and other exam material will be required from the evening of June 21,” the official said.