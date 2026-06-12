Two-layer security cover sought for NEET-UG retest papers, answer sheets

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 01:04 PM IST
Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, the Centre has sought deployment of a two-layer security cover involving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to secure the transportation and handling of confidential examination material, including question papers and OMR answer sheets.
The material will be moved from origin hubs in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to around 551 hub cities across the country through a hub-and-spoke network using both air and road routes, an official said.
“As per the deployment plan, security arrangements for the movement of question papers are to remain in place from June 11 to June 19, while deployment for the return movement of OMR sheets and other exam material will be required from the evening of June 21,” the official said.
The exam, which was held on May 3 for over 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled on May 12 following a paper leak. On May 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, announced that the re-test would be conducted on June 21. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the leak and has arrested 13 people, including three paper setters.
The central armed police forces were roped in after the NTA director requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for additional security cover. “After discussions, the MHA informed that a two-tier security arrangement was required, particularly for the secure transportation and handling of confidential exam material. CRPF and CISF personnel have now been asked to provide the second layer of security at hubs, airports, helipads and other critical locations, besides accompanying consignments on aircraft and helicopters operating across different hub levels,” the official said.
CRPF and CISF personnel carrying service weapons during air travel have been asked to deposit them before boarding, in accordance with Indian Air Force (IAF) security procedures, and have them returned at the destination airport.
“The CRPF and CISF headquarters have been asked to nominate a nodal officer for coordination with the Department of Posts and the NTA, while state-wise single points of contact are also to be designated for coordination with postal and field units,” the official added.
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Earlier this week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the re-examination would be conducted without errors and that results would be declared on time to minimise disruption to the academic calendar. “The security and logistical arrangements are being monitored at the highest levels of government. I have discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while a meeting with Health Minister J P Nadda was also scheduled. The finance ministry is also monitoring the situation to ensure smooth conduct of the examination,” he had said.