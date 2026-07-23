Amid Opposition-Government tussle, Lok Sabha disrupted for 3rd straight day

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad, TMC MP Saugata Roy, JMM MP Mahua Maji and other opposition leaders stage a protest wearing black clothes to express solidarity with students protesting against the NEET paper leak issue, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)

THE LOGJAM in Lok Sabha over the NEET UG paper leaks continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the House being repeatedly adjourned despite the government telling the House that it was ready for a discussion on the issue. The Opposition insisted on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over an issue that has sparked protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi as well as several other cities.

At noon, starting the face-off between the Treasury and Opposition Benches before the House was adjourned, Congress MP K C Venugopal said, “The entire nation is in pain now… the way in which the government brutally dealt with students protesting against Dharmendra Pradhan.”