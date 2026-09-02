Shivaji Maharaj biography, Hanuman Chalisa: What NEET accused wants to read in jail

In his application, Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande sought the Shrimaan Yogi, a 1,000-plus page biographical novel on Shivaji Maharaj; the Hanuman Chalisa, composed by Saint Goswami Tulsidas in the 16th century; and texts of the Mangal Strota. (Special Arrangement)

The alleged middleman in the 2026 NEET-UG ‘paper leak’ case has approached a Delhi court, seeking directions to jail authorities to provide him with three texts in judicial custody.

In his application, Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande sought the Shrimaan Yogi, a 1,000-plus page biographical novel on Shivaji Maharaj; the Hanuman Chalisa, composed by Saint Goswami Tulsidas in the 16th century; and texts of the Mangal Strota.

A Delhi court Tuesday allowed the application.

“Considering the facts and circumstances and the submissions made on behalf of A-8 (accused 8), jail authorities are directed to provide the religious book to the accused… (which shall be supplied by any of his family member/ authorised counsel) subject to security check and jail manual rules…,” said Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ajay Gupta in his order dated September 1.