NEET UG paper leak: CBI files charges against 13 accused

More than 22.7 lakh aspirants appeared for this year’s exam on May 3. Following the leak, the NTA cancelled the exam on May 12. The retest took place on June 21 and the results were declared on July 16.

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 13 accused persons in the 2026 NEET UG paper leak case. The charge sheet will be heard by the fast track court of Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga of Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, the questions were leaked allegedly by NTA panel member and translator P V Kulkarni. Following this, Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs a coaching institute in Latur, allegedly obtained the questions on the premises of Siddhivinayak Hospital run by accused Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure.

The CBI has claimed that the hospital complex was used to “facilitate access to a chemistry question paper in April 2026”, weeks prior to the exam.