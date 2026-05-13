NEET-UG leak probe widens, scores picked up across Maharashtra, Rajasthan

In Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar, a CBI team has taken into custody a Pune resident who allegedly provided the physical copy of the leaked question paper to Shubham Khairnar, a Nashik-based Ayurvedic medicine student. Khairnar, who has been arrested, is accused of making soft copies of the paper and circulating them on WhatsApp.
A police officer said the Pune man is not a student and came under the scanner during Khairnar’s questioning.
The source said they are not yet sure whether the Pune man sourced the leaked paper or was just another link in the chain, like Khairnar claims he is. “His questioning will help us reach closer to the source of the leak,” the officer said.
The officer also dismissed reports that the question paper was printed in Nashik and leaked from there. “The question paper was not printed in Nashik as the press in Nashik is used to print currency and bonds. We do not know as yet the source, where the papers are printed,” the officer said.
The Special Operations Group in Rajasthan has, meanwhile, picked up two brothers who run a property business at Jamwa Ramgarh. The Congress has said the brothers have been photographed with BJP leaders in the past and alleged that one of them has links with the party. Police sources said the brothers’ political links are being investigated.
Sources in Rajasthan also said the custody of a total of 26 people has been handed over to the CBI in connection with the leak.
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In a move that has affected over 22 lakh examinees, the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday cancelled the exam, held on May 3. This is the first time such a decision has been taken since the exam was introduced in 2016. The NTA has said fresh dates will be notified for the exam.
The exam’s cancellation has triggered nationwide protests as students take to the streets and stress how the decision to scrap the exam has undone their hard work.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the decision to cancel the test was taken after the process was found to have been “vitiated”. The NTA cannot “continue to allow miscreants” to operate “even in an isolated way, even in one sector, one subject”, he said.
“The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the agency said.
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“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” it added.
The CBI’s FIR has invoked sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 have also been invoked.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More