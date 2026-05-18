Leaked NEET Chemistry question bank found at arrested Maharashtra teacher’s home

Hours after arresting Shivraj Motegaonkar, founder of RCC Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed Monday that he is a close friend of P V Kulkarni, a retired lecturer from Pune, who was involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA).
CBI said Motegaonkar, who was arrested Sunday after being questioned for the second time within a week, was an “active member” of the network responsible for leaking and circulating the NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the exam held on May 3. The founder of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) Classes is the tenth person arrested by the Central agency in connection with the case.
“Motegaonkar is close to Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA. Searches conducted at his institute and residence resulted in the recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions which appeared in the NEET exam held on May 3,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Motegaonkar’s arrest marks the latest development in a widening probe that has already led to the arrest of nine persons in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.
“Probe is on with the special teams and the investigation conducted so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers, which were circulated before the exam. Further, the middlemen involved in mobilising the students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend the special coaching classes where the questions which would come in the NEET UG-2026 exam were dictated and discussed have also been arrested,” the spokesperson said.
Story continues below this ad
CBI said it also conducted searches at 5 locations in the last 24 hours and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More