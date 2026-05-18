Leaked NEET Chemistry question bank found at arrested Maharashtra teacher’s home

Congress workers take out a torch rally in protest against the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over a suspected paper leak, in Bhopal, Saturday (PTI)

Hours after arresting Shivraj Motegaonkar, founder of RCC Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed Monday that he is a close friend of P V Kulkarni, a retired lecturer from Pune, who was involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

CBI said Motegaonkar, who was arrested Sunday after being questioned for the second time within a week, was an “active member” of the network responsible for leaking and circulating the NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the exam held on May 3. The founder of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) Classes is the tenth person arrested by the Central agency in connection with the case.