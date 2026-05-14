NEET-UG paper leak case: 3 from Rajasthan family among 5 in CBI net

Following the arrest of a Nashik-based Ayurveda student over his alleged involvement in the paper leak that led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, the CBI said Wednesday that the agency has arrested five persons so far and conducted searches across multiple states as part of its probe in the case.

Police in Maharashtra and Rajasthan said more people have been detained in the case, mainly for questioning, including a woman from Pune. A CBI spokesperson said, “The arrests — three from Jaipur, one (Gurugram) and one (Nashik) — mark a swift crackdown after the CBI’s registration of a FIR… on May 12.” Those arrested have been identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik; Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal (Jaipur); and, Yash Yadav (Gurugram).

In Rajasthan, officials said Mangilal and Dinesh are brothers who run a real estate business under the name of Biwal Properties at Jamwa Ramgarh, about an hour away from Jaipur city, while Vikas is a family member. They said the brothers are suspected of having allegedly purchased the NEET-UG question paper from Yadav last month and sold it to students in Sikar. Yadav had allegedly obtained the paper from Khairnar, the officials said.

Following their arrests, the Opposition Congress accused the brothers of having links to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, and being associated with state’s BJP leaders. Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Dinesh Biwal is an office-bearer of the BJP. Is this the reason why the BJP government in Rajasthan tried to cover up the NEET paper leak and did not file any FIR?”

Rejecting the charges, BJP’s state president Madan Rathore said, “The person he is referring to is not our worker. It is common these days to get photographed with anyone in public life, but it is not appropriate to associate someone with the party solely on the basis of photos… We are not trying to protect anyone. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The BJP has a zero tolerance policy… No matter how influential the person is, the law will take its course and the culprits will receive severe punishment.”

The family of the brothers termed the allegations as “false”. “They are being framed. They were taken away 3-4 days ago,” their mother, Prabhu Devi, said.

The CBI said it is collaborating with Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group, which had initiated a preliminary inquiry. “After raids in targeted locations nationwide, the CBI has seized incriminating materials and e-devices, including cellphones. Several other suspects are under examination, and searches are underway based on emerging leads,” a senior officer said.

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In Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar, a police officer said, “A CBI team detained a suspect, a resident of Pune, from Ahilyanagar district in connection to the NEET paper leak.” Another officer said the Pune resident is suspected of having allegedly provided the physical copy of the leaked question paper to Shubham Khairnar, the arrested Nashik-based student who is accused of making soft copies and circulating them on WhatsApp. Khairnar was produced by the CBI Wednesday before a magistrate court in Mumbai, which granted a two-day transit remand. The prosecution told the court that Khairnar was arrested in Nashik around 3 am.

In a related development, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We detained a woman suspect from Bibwewadi area of Pune in connection to the NEET leak case. We questioned her and her answers were found to be suspicious. She had been handed over to the CBI for further probe.” Asked about the woman’s role in the leak, a senior officer said, “She has been questioned about her phone communications and financial transaction with other suspects, who have been apprehended elsewhere. WhatsApp and Telegram chats of all these suspects are being probed.” —With Sadaf Modak