NEET UG leak accused wants to prep for retest, court allows books in custody

A Delhi court has allowed an application by Yash Yadav, an accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, seeking permission to get books in judicial custody so that he can study for the retest scheduled on June 21. The court has cited Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects life and personal liberty.

“Considering the entire facts and circumstances of the instant case, the request made by the accused to study further and considering the right and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the application is allowed,” said Special Judge Ajay Gupta of Rouse Avenue Court in the June 2 order.

Article 21 of the Constitution states, “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.”

Judge Gupta, however, imposed certain conditions. “The accused shall provide a list of the books for the purpose of his further studies. The said books shall be supplied by any of his family member/ his authorized counsel to the Jail Authorities. After receipt of said books and prior to their delivery to the accused, the same shall be subject to the security check by the Jail Authorities as per Jail Manual or relevant rules in this regard and if any content/ book deemed objectionable, explicit or a security risk will be confiscated,” the court said.

“…the accused shall abide by all the rules & guidelines,as laid down in Jail Manual regarding provision of retaining books in jail… the concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to allow the accused to retain the provided books as per prevalent rules qua the same inside the jail premises subject to security check,” it added.

Yadav had argued in court that he’s a 20-year-old student at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University and a NEET aspirant who appeared in the now-cancelled May 3 exam.

Advocate Ambika, who appeared for Yadav, had argued that the accused intended to continue his studies and wished to utilise his time constructively in isolation by “reading subject books and notes for his future avenues”.

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According to the CBI, which is investigating the case, Yadav allegedly received PDF files of leaked question papers through Telegram and sold them for Rs 10 lakhs. The agency claimed he was instrumental in distributing the “leaked” paper.