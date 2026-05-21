What central exam body told Parliamentary panel on NEET-UG cancellation

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparked protests across the country, with many demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo)

Officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) told a Parliament panel on Thursday that the NEET-UG examination was cancelled because the situation had reached a point where the credibility of the examination was impacted, The Indian Express has learnt.

The remarks by the NTA officials were made at a meeting of a Parliamentary committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, which is headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.

Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh and NTA Pradeep Kumar Joshi appeared before the committee on Thursday.

Committee members from the Opposition parties are learnt to have raised questions regarding the alleged intelligence failure, urging that it should be viewed seriously. During Thursday’s meeting, demands were raised from Opposition members for senior NTA officials to take moral responsibility for the alleged leak.