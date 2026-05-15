NEET-UG 2026 retest to be held on June 21, says National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency has announced that the NEET-UG re-exam will take place on June 21.

The National Testing Agency has announced that the retest for NEET-UG 2026 will be held on June 21. The NTA posted on X: “The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.”

It also gave out contact details in case candidates have queries regarding the development.

Over 22 lakh students are expected to face the re-exam. The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak forced the NTA to scrap the exam that more than 22 lakh students sat for on May 3, 2026. The cancellation of the exam triggered nationwide protests and political outrage.