NEET-UG 2026 retest to be held on June 21, says National Testing Agency

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The National Testing Agency has announced that the retest for NEET-UG 2026 will be held on June 21. The NTA posted on X: “The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.”
It also gave out contact details in case candidates have queries regarding the development.
Over 22 lakh students are expected to face the re-exam. The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak forced the NTA to scrap the exam that more than 22 lakh students sat for on May 3, 2026. The cancellation of the exam triggered nationwide protests and political outrage.
The exam was conducted across thousands of centres under what officials described as “full security protocols”. But within days, reports of malpractice surfaced. Authorities believe the leaked paper was circulated nearly 45 hours before the examination through WhatsApp. The leaked paper was disguised as a “model question paper” to avoid suspicion.
NTA Director General Abhishek Singh explained that officials first learnt of the suspected leak on May 7, when a whistleblower flagged WhatsApp messages circulating with questions that appeared identical to those in the actual test. After verification, the agency confirmed that several questions matched the official NEET-UG 2026 paper.
Investigations revealed that a document containing approximately 410 questions had been circulating on WhatsApp groups for between 15 days and a month before the exam.
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