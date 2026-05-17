Teacher from Pune leaked NEET question papers for ‘substantial monetary gains’: CBI

Manisha Mandhare was working at Pune's Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce since 2002 and was set to retire in seven months. (Credit: Facebook, image enhanced with AI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged before a Delhi court that an expert on the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) question-setting panel for NEET-UG 2026 leaked final question papers to selected candidates in exchange for “substantial monetary gains”.

The accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, was arrested on Saturday from a reputed college in Pune and has been sent to police custody for 14 days.

Seeking her custody, the agency told the court that Mandhare was one of the “masterminds” behind the leak of Biology questions in the medical entrance exam. As an NTA-appointed expert, she allegedly had complete access to both the Botany and Zoology question papers.