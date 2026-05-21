Parliamentary panel on education to discuss NEET-UG paper leak, review NTA reforms today

Amid the controversy over the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question papers, the parliamentary committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports is meeting Thursday to discuss an “update on investigation” into the issue.

The Committee, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, will also review the implementation of a high-level committee report on reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak this year.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan making some remarks on the Committee and its recommendation, which hadn’t gone down well with the Opposition and the Congress.