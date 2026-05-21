Parliamentary panel on education to discuss NEET-UG paper leak, review NTA reforms today

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid the controversy over the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question papers, the parliamentary committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports is meeting Thursday to discuss an “update on investigation” into the issue.
The Committee, headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, will also review the implementation of a high-level committee report on reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak this year.
The meeting comes in the backdrop of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan making some remarks on the Committee and its recommendation, which hadn’t gone down well with the Opposition and the Congress.
The agenda for the meeting says that the committee with “consider and adopt” two reports – the “379th Report on Action Taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 365th Report on Demands for Grants 2025-26 of Ministry of Women & Child Development”; and the “380th Report on Action Taken by Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 368th Report on Review of functioning of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and initiatives taken to support training of teachers in light of NEP 2020’s thrust on Capacity Building of Teachers of Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education”.
As per the agenda, the committee will also discuss “major achievements of AMU and NCMEI” (National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions); “challenges (financial, implementation of reservations, filling of vacancies, administrative, NEP implementation) faced by AMU and NCMEI”. The panel is scheduled to “review” “implementation of K. Radhakrishnan Report on NTA reforms”; update on investigation into NEET-UG Paper Leak 2026 and “impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Education and Strategies to maximize employability of students”.
The NEET-UG paper leak has put the Opposition and the government at loggerheads, and during a press conference after the leak, Pradhan was asked about the issues the Parliamentary Standing Committee had flagged in its report last year.
“I will not go by the opinion of the parliamentary committee. I will go by the recommendation of the Radhakrishnan committee…I will proceed based on facts; we won’t talk about assumptions. In political tones…I will respond in Parliament… The parliamentary standing committee has Opposition members. They write in a certain way, you also know that,” Pradhan said.
Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, subsequently moved a privilege notice against Pradhan Monday for allegedly lowering the dignity of Parliament with remarks made at a press conference after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram