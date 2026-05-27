NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests Latur doctor, Pune coaching centre faculty

Initially, the CBI was planning to make Dr Manoj Shirure as its witness, but later decided to make his arrest. (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the NEET‑UG 2026 question paper leak, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

“Two persons arrested have been identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur‑based physician, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty member at a Pune coaching institute,” a CBI spokesperson said.

According to CBI, Dr Shirure allegedly played a pivotal role in facilitating access to leaked Chemistry questions for three students, including the son of an accused owner of a coaching centre in Latur.

A source said initially, they were planning to make Dr Shirure as their witness in the case, but after taking legal opinion, they have decided to make his arrest.