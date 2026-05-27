NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI arrests Latur doctor, Pune coaching centre faculty

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two more people in connection with the NEET‑UG 2026 question paper leak, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.
“Two persons arrested have been identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur‑based physician, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics faculty member at a Pune coaching institute,” a CBI spokesperson said.
According to CBI, Dr Shirure allegedly played a pivotal role in facilitating access to leaked Chemistry questions for three students, including the son of an accused owner of a coaching centre in Latur.
A source said initially, they were planning to make Dr Shirure as their witness in the case, but after taking legal opinion, they have decided to make his arrest.
“Probe has revealed that Shirure obtained the Chemistry paper from accused P V Kulkarni, who is already in custody, and passed it on to the students,” the spokesperson said.
Kulkarni is the retired Chemistry teacher who was “associated with NTA” and arrested in Pune.
The CBI has arrested two other teachers, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, in the case.
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Tejas Shah, identified as a faculty member at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) in Pune, is accused of receiving the leaked Physics questions from another arrested suspect, Manisha Havaldar. The agency said Shah subsequently passed on the material to students attending the coaching centre.
The CBI launched a detailed investigation after initial allegations of irregularities in the NEET‑UG 2026 examination surfaced. As part of the probe, the agency has conducted searches at 49 locations across several cities and seized a number of incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones. “Forensic analysis of the seized electronic devices and documents is underway to reconstruct the network and establish the full chain of the conspiracy,” officials said.
According to the CBI probe, Havaldar allegedly leaked the Physics questions, Kulkarni the Chemistry questions, and Mandhare the Botany and Zoology questions. “Mandhare was not only involved in setting the question paper but also in translating it; Kulkarni was also involved in translating the paper into Marathi,” said the source.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More