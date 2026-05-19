NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI questions NTA office staff, records statements

Days after arresting two Pune teachers linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination process, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reportedly questioned office-bearers of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical colleges, and recorded their statements.
The CBI, which is investigating the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the May 3 examination, had asked the education ministry to provide a list of people involved in the paper-setting procedure on behalf of the NTA. Accordingly, last week, the NTA had shared a list of names of question paper setters, translators, and their office bearers involved in the examination process.
“After getting the list, the CBI scanned their phone records, trying to establish a link with the arrested teachers and their handlers,” a source said. “We are questioning them to understand the procedure and also trying to understand the role of all the officials of NTA,” the source added.
The Indian Express had first reported that P V Kulkarni, a retired lecturer who was arrested in Pune, was involved in setting questions for the Chemistry section and in translating them into Marathi. Sources said the NTA has several experts involved in the question paper-setting process and sometimes uses the same individual for both setting and translation to minimise the number of people with access to the questions.
While seeking the police custody of Manisha Mandhare, a Pune teacher arrested by the CBI in connection with the case, the central agency told a Delhi court that “the investigation is at its very initial and crucial stage” and that it wanted to unearth the “larger conspiracy as well as to arrest all the other active members of this organised paper leak gang”.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More