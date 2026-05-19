NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI questions NTA office staff, records statements

Days after arresting two Pune teachers linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination process, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reportedly questioned office-bearers of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical colleges, and recorded their statements.

The CBI, which is investigating the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question papers before the May 3 examination, had asked the education ministry to provide a list of people involved in the paper-setting procedure on behalf of the NTA. Accordingly, last week, the NTA had shared a list of names of question paper setters, translators, and their office bearers involved in the examination process.