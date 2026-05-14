NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests 2 more, raids 14 locations in 24 hours

The fresh arrests bring the total number to seven since the agency registered the case on May 12. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, arresting two more accused persons and conducting searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours.

The latest arrests bring the total number to seven since the agency registered the case on May 12, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

“Special teams of the CBI have arrested Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar and Manisha Waghmare from Pune on Thursday,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “The CBI has launched coordinated searches and arrests as part of its ongoing investigation into the paper leak conspiracy.” The raids targeted locations linked to the accused, with evidence collection focusing on digital trails, documents and communications that allegedly facilitated the leak.