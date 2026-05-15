Pune-based chemistry lecturer involved in NEET exam is source of paper leak, CBI says

Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More
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