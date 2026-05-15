Pune-based chemistry lecturer involved in NEET exam is source of paper leak, CBI says

The CBI also questioned Shivraj Motegaokar, who runs the Latur-based RCC Coaching Classes chain, for nearly 11 hours on Thursday.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral, Vallabh Ozarkar
3 min readMumbai, New DelhiUpdated: May 15, 2026 07:40 PM IST
Pune-based chemistry lecturer involved in NEET exam is source of paper leak, CBI saysThe agency has arrested P V Kulkarni and identified him as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”. (Special arrangement photo)
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As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Pune-based chemistry lecturer, who was allegedly involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the question papers. The CBI is also learnt to have asked the Ministry of Education to provide a list of persons involved in the procedure of preparing the question papers.

According to the CBI, the agency has arrested P V Kulkarni and identified him as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”. “The probe has revealed that Kulkarni was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers, and he organised special coaching sessions at his Pune residence during the last week of April 2026, in which students were allegedly mobilised and taught the leaked material,” the spokesperson said.

Kulkarni was arrested in Pune following interrogation and taken to Delhi. The CBI said students allegedly paid several lakhs to attend the special coaching classes, where the leaked questions were dictated and discussed.

The CBI has also arrested another person, including one Manisha Waghmare, from Pune. “Kulkarni had organised special coaching classes with the help of Waghmare. He dictated the questions along with options and the correct answers during these special coaching classes, and the questions were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper of NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3,” the spokesperson alleged.

The agency had registered the case on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The CBI then formed special teams and launched coordinated searches and arrests at multiple locations.

“In the past 24 hours, searches were conducted at several sites across the country, leading to seizure of incriminating documents, electronic devices and mobile phones,” the official said.

Also Read | Exclusive | What teacher who first flagged NEET leak wrote in his complaint

So far, seven accused have been arrested from Jaipur, Gurgaon, Nashik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Five of them have already been produced before courts and remanded to seven-day police custody for detailed interrogation. Two suspects arrested most recently are being produced in Pune for transit remand and will be shifted to Delhi courts, the CBI said.

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The CBI also questioned Shivraj Motegaokar, who runs the Latur-based RCC Coaching Classes chain, for nearly 11 hours on Thursday.

Motegaokar’s chain has branches across Maharashtra and is among the prominent coaching institutes for medical entrance examinations. Investigators are examining allegations that “mock question papers” circulated at his coaching classes contained questions that later appeared in the NEET-UG examination.

The probe has put the spotlight on Latur’s large coaching industry, which has, over the years, emerged as one of Maharashtra’s largest centres for medical and engineering entrance coaching, with students travelling from different districts to prepare for competitive examinations.

Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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