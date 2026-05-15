Pune-based chemistry lecturer involved in NEET exam is source of paper leak, CBI says

The agency has arrested P V Kulkarni and identified him as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”. (Special arrangement photo)

As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Pune-based chemistry lecturer, who was allegedly involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and had access to the question papers. The CBI is also learnt to have asked the Ministry of Education to provide a list of persons involved in the procedure of preparing the question papers.

According to the CBI, the agency has arrested P V Kulkarni and identified him as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”. “The probe has revealed that Kulkarni was involved in the process of examination on behalf of NTA. He had access to the question papers, and he organised special coaching sessions at his Pune residence during the last week of April 2026, in which students were allegedly mobilised and taught the leaked material,” the spokesperson said.