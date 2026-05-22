CBI arrests exam expert hired for NEET-UG 2026 over physics paper leak

The accused had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert. (File photo)

Days after arresting two teachers, appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested another teacher, who was involved in the examination process and allegedly involved in the NEET‑UG 2026 Physics paper, officials said.

“The accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is presently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune and had been appointed by National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert involved in the examination process. She had complete access to the Physics question papers for NEET‑UG 2026 and, during April 2026, she shared a number of Physics questions with co‑accused Manisha Mandhare, who was arrested earlier on May 16,” a CBI spokesperson said.