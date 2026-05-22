CBI arrests exam expert hired for NEET-UG 2026 over physics paper leak

Days after arresting two teachers, appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested another teacher, who was involved in the examination process and allegedly involved in the NEET‑UG 2026Physics paper, officials said.
“The accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, is presently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune and had been appointed by National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert involved in the examination process. She had complete access to the Physics question papers for NEET‑UG 2026 and, during April 2026, she shared a number of Physics questions with co‑accused Manisha Mandhare, who was arrested earlier on May 16,” a CBI spokesperson said.
According to the CBI, the probe has revealed that the questions shared by Havaldar have been matched and tallied with the Physics questions that featured in the NEET‑UG 2026 examination paper sets.
Arrested last week, Mandhare, a Biology subject expert from Pune’s Modern College of Arts, is learnt to have translated questions from both Botany and Zoology sections, giving her access to a wider portion of the paper than previously known.
The CBI has also found that Mandhare conspired with other co-accused, including Manisha Waghmare and Kulkarni.
“Searches carried out at various locations across the country have led to seizure of several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed forensic and forensic‑digital analysis of the seized items is under way,” the CBI added.
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So far, a total of 11 accused have been arrested in connection with the probe from across several cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar, the CBI said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More