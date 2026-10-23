NEET leak probe: Coaching class founder’s phone had all Chemistry questions

CBI examined recovered files, mock NEET tests, and payment messages to establish how exam material circulated before the test.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 10:40 AM IST
NEET UG 2026 paper leak, NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, NEET 2026 paper leak, CBI NEET investigation, NEET Chemistry questions, RCC Classes Latur, Shivraj Motegaonkar, NEET master test booklet, NTA NEET 2026, NEET paper leak chargesheet, NEET question paper leak, NEET news, Indian Express newsCBI compared the NEET Chemistry questions recovered from RCC Classes’ founder Shivraj Motegaonkar's phone with the exam master sets. (File Photo/ANI)
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Questions recovered from the phone of the founder of Latur-based RCC Classes, arrested in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, matched all 45 Chemistry questions in a master test booklet, according to a CBI supplementary chargesheet citing an expert opinion from Delhi University, The Indian Express has learnt.

A source said the Central Bureau of Investigation found that exam-related material was circulated before the test via WhatsApp, Telegram and AirDrop. Investigators traced its movement using recovered files, witness statements, handwritten notes, and messages related to payments.

The chargesheet, filed before a Delhi fast-track court on July 28, names 13 accused, including the NTA’s Biology expert Manisha Mandhare, Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.

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The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet last week naming a fresh accused and attaching forensic reports.

Matching questions

During the investigation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed CBI that four master sets of question papers are prepared for NEET, each comprising 180 questions divided equally across Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.

“Out of these four sets of question papers, two are designated as administrative sets. They are printed in required quantities and distributed at examination centres. For NEET UG-2026, the two administrative sets were codenamed ‘Kailash’ and ‘Shivalik’. The remaining two sets are treated as non-administrative sets and are not meant for distribution in the ordinary course of the examination,” a source said.

Also Read | From bicycle tutor to coaching giant: Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar, the 10th arrest by CBI in NEET UG paper leak case?

CBI compared the Chemistry questions recovered from RCC Classes’ founder Shivraj Motegaonkar’s phone with the exam master sets.

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“Forty-three of the 45 questions of master set Kailash matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. All 45 questions of master test booklet ‘M’ Shivalik matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. Forty of the 45 questions of master set 2 matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions,” the source said.

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“Only one question of master set 3 matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. Motegaonkar’s associate, arrested teacher P V Kulkarni, did not have access to that set because it did not undergo back-translation,” the source added.

Mock tests

CBI has also received expert opinion from Delhi University on RCC mock test papers seized from candidates enrolled at the coaching institute.

“A mock test dated April 19 contained 15 questions that matched master set Kailash. A second mock test, dated April 30, contained six questions matching master set Shivalik and five matching master set 2,” a source said.

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During the investigation, 12 images containing 13 Chemistry questions recovered from Kulkarni’s phone, between April 11 and April 29, were also sent to experts for comparison; they matched 13 questions across the four Chemistry master sets.

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One witness is learnt to have informed the CBI that a Chemistry PDF attributed to Motegaonkar was received and circulated through WhatsApp.

The supplementary chargesheet records statements from several people describing an advance payment of Rs 5,000 to the arrested accused Vikas Biwal of Jaipur, followed by the receipt and onward transmission of PDFs containing hundreds of questions through Telegram, WhatsApp and AirDrop around May 1.

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Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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