NEET leak probe: Coaching class founder’s phone had all Chemistry questions

Questions recovered from the phone of the founder of Latur-based RCC Classes, arrested in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, matched all 45 Chemistry questions in a master test booklet, according to a CBI supplementary chargesheet citing an expert opinion from Delhi University, The Indian Express has learnt.

A source said the Central Bureau of Investigation found that exam-related material was circulated before the test via WhatsApp, Telegram and AirDrop. Investigators traced its movement using recovered files, witness statements, handwritten notes, and messages related to payments.

The chargesheet, filed before a Delhi fast-track court on July 28, names 13 accused, including the NTA’s Biology expert Manisha Mandhare, Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.