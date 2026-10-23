NEET leak probe: Coaching class founder’s phone had all Chemistry questions

Questions recovered from the phone of the founder of Latur-based RCC Classes, arrested in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, matched all 45 Chemistry questions in a master test booklet, according to a CBI supplementary chargesheet citing an expert opinion from Delhi University, The Indian Express has learnt.
A source said the Central Bureau of Investigation found that exam-related material was circulated before the test via WhatsApp, Telegram and AirDrop. Investigators traced its movement using recovered files, witness statements, handwritten notes, and messages related to payments.
The chargesheet, filed before a Delhi fast-track court on July 28, names 13 accused, including the NTA’s Biology expert Manisha Mandhare, Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet last week naming a fresh accused and attaching forensic reports.
Matching questions
During the investigation, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed CBI that four master sets of question papers are prepared for NEET, each comprising 180 questions divided equally across Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology.
“Out of these four sets of question papers, two are designated as administrative sets. They are printed in required quantities and distributed at examination centres. For NEET UG-2026, the two administrative sets were codenamed ‘Kailash’ and ‘Shivalik’. The remaining two sets are treated as non-administrative sets and are not meant for distribution in the ordinary course of the examination,” a source said.
CBI compared the Chemistry questions recovered from RCC Classes’ founder Shivraj Motegaonkar’s phone with the exam master sets.
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“Forty-three of the 45 questions of master set Kailash matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. All 45 questions of master test booklet ‘M’ Shivalik matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. Forty of the 45 questions of master set 2 matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions,” the source said.
“Only one question of master set 3 matched the document recovered containing leaked Chemistry questions. Motegaonkar’s associate, arrested teacher P V Kulkarni, did not have access to that set because it did not undergo back-translation,” the source added.
Mock tests
CBI has also received expert opinion from Delhi University on RCC mock test papers seized from candidates enrolled at the coaching institute.
“A mock test dated April 19 contained 15 questions that matched master set Kailash. A second mock test, dated April 30, contained six questions matching master set Shivalik and five matching master set 2,” a source said.
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During the investigation, 12 images containing 13 Chemistry questions recovered from Kulkarni’s phone, between April 11 and April 29, were also sent to experts for comparison; they matched 13 questions across the four Chemistry master sets.
One witness is learnt to have informed the CBI that a Chemistry PDF attributed to Motegaonkar was received and circulated through WhatsApp.
The supplementary chargesheet records statements from several people describing an advance payment of Rs 5,000 to the arrested accused Vikas Biwal of Jaipur, followed by the receipt and onward transmission of PDFs containing hundreds of questions through Telegram, WhatsApp and AirDrop around May 1.