Days after NEET paper leak, Cabinet approves appointment of 4 officers to NTA

With a paper leak hitting NEET-UG in 2024 as well, the NTA, which was set up in 2018, and its staffing have been under scrutiny. (ANI photo)

In the wake of an alleged NEET-UG paper leak resulting in the cancellation of the exam, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of four officers to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Through orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Saturday, two Joint Secretaries and two Joint Directors have been appointed in the NTA.

Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch Indian Statistical Service officer, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, have been appointed as Joint Secretaries in the NTA for a tenure of five years each or until further orders. This has been done by temporarily upgrading vacant Deputy Secretary/Director-level posts in the NTA to the level of Joint Secretary.