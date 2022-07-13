scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

NEET UG 2022: HC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam

In the petition filed by aspirants, the court has been asked to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue a fresh notification to reschedule the examination after considering the grievances of the candidates.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 7:45:54 pm
The petition also seeks setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism for decision on the complaints being raised by candidates with respect to the examination. The notification for the examination was issued on April 6.(File Photo)

The Delhi High Court will Thursday hear a petition seeking postponement of the NEET undergraduate 2022 examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

A mentioning for urgent listing of the case was made before the division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra on Wednesday. The court permitted listing of the case on Thursday. The matter will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula.

In the petition filed by aspirants, the court has been asked to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue a fresh notification to reschedule the examination after considering the grievances of the candidates.

“Direct the respondents to conduct NEET 2002 Phase 2 for the academic session 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre(s) which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for thousands of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation,” reads one of the prayers of the petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...Premium
UPSC Key-July 13, 2022: Why to read ‘Malimath Committee Report’ or ‘Defin...
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...

The petition also seeks setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism for decision on the complaints being raised by candidates with respect to the examination. The notification for the examination was issued on April 6.

Certain aspirants have written to the union education minister that every year, students are notified about the dates five months prior to the examination but this year the notification came just three months before. The candidates have also said that the last exam was held only on September 12 last year and the process continued till April due to which the ‘cooling period’ between the two exams is very less for the next attempt. Floods in various states have also been cited as a reason to seek postponement of the examination.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement