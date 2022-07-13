NEET UG 2022: HC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam

The Delhi High Court will Thursday hear a petition seeking postponement of the NEET undergraduate 2022 examination, which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

A mentioning for urgent listing of the case was made before the division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra on Wednesday. The court permitted listing of the case on Thursday. The matter will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Narula.

In the petition filed by aspirants, the court has been asked to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to issue a fresh notification to reschedule the examination after considering the grievances of the candidates.

“Direct the respondents to conduct NEET 2002 Phase 2 for the academic session 2022 considering the huge distance of examination centre(s) which ranges between 150 km to 300 km for thousands of students during the current grave situation caused by flood across the nation,” reads one of the prayers of the petition.

The petition also seeks setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism for decision on the complaints being raised by candidates with respect to the examination. The notification for the examination was issued on April 6.

Certain aspirants have written to the union education minister that every year, students are notified about the dates five months prior to the examination but this year the notification came just three months before. The candidates have also said that the last exam was held only on September 12 last year and the process continued till April due to which the ‘cooling period’ between the two exams is very less for the next attempt. Floods in various states have also been cited as a reason to seek postponement of the examination.