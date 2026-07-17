The NEET topper from J&K: Hadiya Nisar steered clear of negative thoughts – and social media

Hadiya secured rank 99 with a 99.9931 percentile. At rank 99, she has the highest NEET rank from the Union Territory

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarJul 17, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Hadiya secured rank 99 with a 99.9931 percentile.Hadiya secured rank 99 with a 99.9931 percentile. (ANI screengrab)
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Hadiya Nisar from South Kashmir’s Anantnag, who secured All India Rank 99 and topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) among the candidates from J&K, said on Friday that despite the pressure of re-examination, she did not let “negative thoughts” creep into her mind while preparing.

“My parents always motivated and uplifted me, and it is because of them that I kept going,” Nisar said, adding that though she is overwhelmed at the moment, “it is a feeling of pride and joy”.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG re-examination across 5,440 centres in India. The exam conducted earlier was cancelled amidst allegations of paper leaks, leading to widespread protests.

Hadiya secured rank 99 with a 99.9931 percentile. Describing her preparation for the exam, she said she did not tie herself to a schedule but planned her studies around a curriculum and aimed to study according to those plans. “I have no social media on my phone, and that helped,” she said.

Nisar highlighted that those who have not managed to clear the exam this year “should keep faith in themselves, and that will take you far”. “Everyone’s journey is different and unique,” she said.

As friends and relatives began pouring into her house with sweets, her father, Nisar Ahmad, couldn’t be prouder. “She is a hardworking child, and she has been rewarded for it,” he said.

Her first reaction to the news of her score was “shock and awe,” she said on Friday. She also credited her teacher with providing her direction in her studies. “But you have to put in the effort; there is no excuse around that,” she said.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated students from Jammu & Kashmir who cracked the NEET (UG) exam, especially Nisar and Zaidan Wani (AIR 124). He said their achievement reflects determination, hard work and “unwavering support of their teachers and families”. Omar also encouraged those who could not qualify this time to remain focused, work harder and return stronger next time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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