The NEET topper from J&K: Hadiya Nisar steered clear of negative thoughts – and social media

Hadiya Nisar from South Kashmir’s Anantnag, who secured All India Rank 99 and topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) among the candidates from J&K, said on Friday that despite the pressure of re-examination, she did not let “negative thoughts” creep into her mind while preparing.

“My parents always motivated and uplifted me, and it is because of them that I kept going,” Nisar said, adding that though she is overwhelmed at the moment, “it is a feeling of pride and joy”.

More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG re-examination across 5,440 centres in India. The exam conducted earlier was cancelled amidst allegations of paper leaks, leading to widespread protests.