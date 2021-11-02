NEET: Three share top rank; women more successful

A total of 8,70,074 candidates have cleared NEET-UG 2021 exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses, with women making up 56.8 per cent successful candidates, the results declared Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) show.

Three students — Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi) and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) — secured the top rank, scoring 720 marks each.

There are two women among the top 20 candidates from 11 states and one Union Territory.

In a statement, NEET (UG) senior director Dr Sadhana Parashar said out of 15,44,275 candidates, 8,70,074 have cleared the exam, held on September 12. This shows an improvement over last year, when 13,66,945 candidates took the exam and 7,71,500 cleared it.

Last year, 55.46 per cent qualifying candidates were women.

The top-20 candidates this year include three from Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. The examination was held in 13 languages across 3,858 centres, including in Kuwait and Dubai. As many as 883 foreign candidates qualified.

The category-wise break-up of the qualifying candidates shows that 13.12 per cent are from Scheduled Caste (SC) background, 45.6 per cent from OBC, and 4.61per cent STs, as against last year’s 12.8 per cent, 46.59 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively.

Cut-off scores in general category is 138 this year, compared to 147 in 2020. In ST, SC and OBC categories, the cut-off is 108, as against last year’s 113.

The NTA statement said the DGHS will conduct counselling for 15 per cent all-India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, and seats of BHU and AMU, among others.

“The details and schedule of counselling will be available on websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States,” it said.

In case of state quota seats, and other seats under the ambit of states, candidates “may apply to their domicile states and merit list as per State rules…The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by.. State Counselling Authority,” it said.