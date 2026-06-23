NEET re-test: In Bihar ‘dummy candidate’ racket — MBBS students, biometric verification personnel

Lakhisarai police arrest 30 people for allegedly facilitating impersonation of candidates during Sunday’s re-test.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaJun 23, 2026 07:05 AM IST
NEET re-test: In Bihar ‘dummy candidate’ racket — MBBS students, biometric verification personnelThe NEET re-test was held on June 21 at four examination centres in the district, with Lakhisarai police saying in a statement that centre superintendents, magistrates and police personnel were deployed and tasked with ensuring a fair examination.
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Police in Bihar said on Monday they had uncovered an alleged impersonation racket during the NEET re-examination conducted at multiple centres in Lakhisarai district, leading to the arrest of 30 people, including purported dummy candidates, alleged facilitators and those involved with biometric verification.

The NEET re-test was held on June 21 at four examination centres in the district, with Lakhisarai police saying in a statement that centre superintendents, magistrates and police personnel were deployed and tasked with ensuring a fair examination.

During the examination, authorities received information that attempts were being made at certain centres to seat “fake/scholar/dummy candidates” in place of genuine aspirants. Following verification by centre superintendents, static teams and flying squads, a special team was constituted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Officer and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Lakhisarai, to conduct detailed checks at examination venues, officials said.

The investigation led to action at three centres — RK College, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Hasanpur High School — where police apprehended several individuals allegedly linked to the operation.

Police alleged that dummy candidates were allowed to enter examination halls and appear in place of actual candidates with the “facilitation and cooperation” of biometric personnel deployed at the centres. Investigators further said that forged documents had been prepared and fake Aadhaar cards were used as identity documents to gain entry into the examination centres.

Arrests, questioning

Among those arrested as alleged dummy candidates are students pursuing MBBS, BAMS, BSc Nursing and other professional courses at institutions in Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Police also allegedly identified one original candidate and two associates in connection with the case. Several operators of the biometric system and supervisors deployed for candidate verification at examination centres have also been taken into custody as part of the probe.

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A police statement said a total of 18 biometric system personnel, including supervisors, have been named in the case. Investigators are examining their role in facilitating impersonation during the examination process.

Lakhisarai police said one case has been registered at Kiul police station and two separate cases at Kavayya police station. Further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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