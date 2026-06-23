NEET re-test: In Bihar ‘dummy candidate’ racket — MBBS students, biometric verification personnel

The NEET re-test was held on June 21 at four examination centres in the district, with Lakhisarai police saying in a statement that centre superintendents, magistrates and police personnel were deployed and tasked with ensuring a fair examination.

Police in Bihar said on Monday they had uncovered an alleged impersonation racket during the NEET re-examination conducted at multiple centres in Lakhisarai district, leading to the arrest of 30 people, including purported dummy candidates, alleged facilitators and those involved with biometric verification.

The NEET re-test was held on June 21 at four examination centres in the district, with Lakhisarai police saying in a statement that centre superintendents, magistrates and police personnel were deployed and tasked with ensuring a fair examination.

During the examination, authorities received information that attempts were being made at certain centres to seat “fake/scholar/dummy candidates” in place of genuine aspirants. Following verification by centre superintendents, static teams and flying squads, a special team was constituted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Officer and Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Lakhisarai, to conduct detailed checks at examination venues, officials said.