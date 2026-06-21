NEET re-exam: Photostat kiosks shut in Rajasthan district, police frisk students in Assam

Arriving to write the exam for the second time in one and a half months, some aspirants said they stayed calm through the chaos of this period. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The re-examination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) was held across the country on Sunday, with strict security measures reported from different states to prevent any potential malpractice, including a Rajasthan district administration’s decision to shut photostat kiosks, and reports from Assam of police frisking students ahead of the exam.

Originally held on May 3, the national-level entrance exam for medical aspirants was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The re-test was scheduled for Sunday, June 21. It is being held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Assam

At the exam centre at Gauhati Commerce College, where 432 candidates were writing the exam, 10 police personnel were stationed. Police frisked the students first at the entry to the campus, and then again as they entered the section of the campus with the examination rooms, which was also equipped with a metal detector.