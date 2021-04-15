scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
NEET postponed in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases: Harsh Vardhan

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 7:45:58 pm
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File)

In view of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance test (NEET), which was scheduled to be held on April 18, has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

“In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,” he said in a tweet.

