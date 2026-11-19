A FAST-TRACK court in Delhi on Wednesday directed that charges be framed against the 14 accused in the 2026 NEET UG paper leak case, adding that the trial will begin on a day-to-day basis on November 25.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta ordered the framing of charges under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with other sections imposed by the CBI under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

“…All these accused persons had in one manner or the other shared/distributed the confidential material at a very large scale, which also became the reason for the dissemination of this confidential material across the country well before the scheduled date of the exam, which consequently became the reason for cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, because of which not only the exchequer suffered an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees but lakhs of NEET aspirants had also suffered financially as well as mentally,” the Special Judge said in his order.