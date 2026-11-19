Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
A FAST-TRACK court in Delhi on Wednesday directed that charges be framed against the 14 accused in the 2026 NEET UG paper leak case, adding that the trial will begin on a day-to-day basis on November 25.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta ordered the framing of charges under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, along with other sections imposed by the CBI under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
“…All these accused persons had in one manner or the other shared/distributed the confidential material at a very large scale, which also became the reason for the dissemination of this confidential material across the country well before the scheduled date of the exam, which consequently became the reason for cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam, because of which not only the exchequer suffered an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees but lakhs of NEET aspirants had also suffered financially as well as mentally,” the Special Judge said in his order.
“…The question paper sets which were entrusted by NTA to these accused persons for translations/back translation/proofreading was/is the intellectual property of NTA (Copyright Protected),” he added.
The accused were identified as Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. Three of them were NTA subject experts, while rest were candidates and alleged middlemen who allegedly played a role in circulating the leaked question paper.
Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on November 21 and directed that all the accused be produced for the formal framing of charges. At this stage, the accused are given opportunity to plead either guilty or not guilty, after which the trial begins.
“…All these accused persons, in conspiracy with the co-accused persons have leaked and disseminated the confidential questions (since most of the questions of Chemistry and Biology subject were same as appeared in the exam, the same can also be termed to be leaked question paper also) by running a syndicate for this purpose in an organised manner,” the Special Judge said in his order.
NEET exam, taken on May 3 by around 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled nine days later by the NTA after the question paper leak came to light. The NTA subsequently held a retest on June 21.