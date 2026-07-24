‘Not CJP or BJP, it’s about student rights’: Protests rage nationwide; many detained

From smaller, decentralised gatherings across Mumbai to marches in various districts of Bihar, and from hunger strike at a Haryana university to agitations in Tamil Nadu demanding complete abolition of NEET — Protests by students over paper leaks and in protest against Monday’s police action on protesters in New Delhi continued in different parts of the country on Thursday.

In Mumbai, police detained over 150 protesters and registered two FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, taking the total number of cases linked to the agitation to 17. While the large gatherings at Shivaji Park held earlier this week were absent on Thursday, demonstrations were organised at several locations including Mankhurd, Darukhana and Mumbai University’s Kalina campus. “Wherever demonstrations began, participants were detained by police,” said a member of Mumbai Against Suppression of Students (MASS), a collective coordinating a number of protests.