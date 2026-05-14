NEET paper leak: It’s ‘not a big deal’, says Rajasthan Education Minister Dilawar

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has downplayed the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over suspected paper leak irregularities, saying it is “not a big deal” while assuring action against those found guilty. (File Photo)
Referring to the National Testing Agency cancelling the national-level medical entrance exam over suspected irregularities, Dilawar told journalists in Jodhpur, “Investigating agencies must have found that there are some irregularities and decided to cancel it. Toh is mein koi badi baat nahi hai (It isn’t a big deal). Wherever irregularities are found, the government will work to fix it.”
The School Education Minister said that “whether the connection is with Sikar, West Bengal or Kashmir, the guilty won’t be spared anywhere”.
However, BJP state president Madan Rathore had on Wednesday denied any links of the accused with the BJP, saying that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who raised the allegation, “is misinformed and is levelling accusations without facts. The person he is referring to is not our worker. It is commonplace these days to get photographed with anyone in public life, but it is not appropriate to associate someone with the party solely on the basis of a photo”. Rathore also said the party was not trying to protect anyone.
“The CBI is investigating the case, and the culprits will not be spared under any circumstances,” he said.
Rathore added that the BJP has a “zero-tolerance” policy on crimes like corruption and paper leaks, and “no matter how influential the person is, the law will take its course and the culprits will receive severe punishment”.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More