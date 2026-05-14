NEET paper leak: It’s ‘not a big deal’, says Rajasthan Education Minister Dilawar

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has downplayed the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 over suspected paper leak irregularities, saying it is “not a big deal” while assuring action against those found guilty. (File Photo)

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has sought to play down the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 test, but said that those found guilty in the question paper leak case would not be spared.

Referring to the National Testing Agency cancelling the national-level medical entrance exam over suspected irregularities, Dilawar told journalists in Jodhpur, “Investigating agencies must have found that there are some irregularities and decided to cancel it. Toh is mein koi badi baat nahi hai (It isn’t a big deal). Wherever irregularities are found, the government will work to fix it.”

The School Education Minister said that “whether the connection is with Sikar, West Bengal or Kashmir, the guilty won’t be spared anywhere”.