CBI registers FIR in NEET paper leak case, search underway

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. (Representational image/File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities and a suspected paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. Multiple teams of the CBI have been formed and have been dispatched to various locations to conduct searches.

The FIR has been filed under multiple provisions, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.