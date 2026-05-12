CBI registers FIR in NEET paper leak case, search underway

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. (Representational image/File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities and a suspected paper leak in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. Multiple teams of the CBI have been formed and have been dispatched to various locations to conduct searches.
The FIR has been filed under multiple provisions, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
According to officials, the NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3.
The complaint alleges that prior to the examination, certain documents related to the question papers were circulated without authorisation, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in the examination process.
“The NTA had received inputs pointing to the circulation of some documents linked to the exam, prompting an internal review before the matter was escalated to central authorities,” the complainant alleged.
“The allegations suggest a possible compromise of the sanctity and integrity of the examination process. The agency is committed to conducting a thorough and time-bound investigation to ascertain the extent of the irregularities and ensure accountability,” a CBI spokesperson said, adding that the gravity of the situation necessitated a central probe.
After the registration of FIR, the CBI has constituted special investigation teams, which have been dispatched to multiple locations across the country to gather evidence and identify those involved. “The agency is expected to examine the role of officials, intermediaries, and any organized networks that may have facilitated the alleged leak,” the official said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More