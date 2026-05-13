NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests five during nationwide raids

The NEET UG-2026 exam, conducted earlier this month for over 20 lakh medical aspirants, has been under scrutiny after reports of question paper leaks (PTI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five persons and conducted searches across multiple states in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET UG-2026 examination.

“The arrests – three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik – mark a swift crackdown following the CBI’s registration of a First Information Report (FIR) just a day earlier on May 12,” a CBI spokesperson said.

The case stems from a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, invoking serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust; the Prevention of Corruption Act; and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.