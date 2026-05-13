NEET paper leak case: CBI arrests five during nationwide raids
“The arrests - three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik - mark a swift crackdown following the CBI’s registration of a First Information Report (FIR) just a day earlier on May 12,” a CBI spokesperson said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five persons and conducted searches across multiple statesin connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the NEET UG-2026 examination.
“The arrests – three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik – mark a swift crackdown following the CBI’s registration of a First Information Report (FIR) just a day earlier on May 12,” a CBI spokesperson said.
The case stems from a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, invoking serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust; the Prevention of Corruption Act; and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
“After conducting multiple raids in targeted several locations nationwide, the CBI has seized incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones. Several other suspects are under examination, and further searches are underway based on emerging leads,” a senior officer said, adding that the agency is collaborating with Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group (SOG), which had initiated a preliminary inquiry.
The NEET UG-2026 exam, conducted earlier this month for over 20 lakh medical aspirants, has been under scrutiny after reports of question paper leaks surfaced in Rajasthan and other states. Forensic and technical analysis of seized devices is ongoing, with the CBI vowing a comprehensive, impartial, and professional” investigation to uncover the full conspiracy.
In the FIR, the complainant has alleges that prior to the examination, certain documents related to the question papers were circulated without authorisation, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in the examination process. “The NTA had received inputs pointing to the circulation of some documentslinked to the exam, prompting an internal review before the matter was escalated to central authorities,” the complainant alleged.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More