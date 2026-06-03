Abhijeet Dipke to land in Delhi on June 6; Sonam Wangchuk lends support to Cockroach Janata Party

AHEAD OF his return to India on June 6, ‘Cockroach Janata Party‘ (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday that he was “counting on the people” and their support after landing in New Delhi over the weekend.

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone from Boston, Dipke, who in a video message a day ago said he would stage a “peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar” on June 6 and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues such as NEET paper leak row, said he was ready for what would come his way.

“Honestly, I was nervous before the decision (to come back to India)…ab jo hoga dekh lenge (will see whatever happens). I am counting on the people – I am in this for the long haul,” he said. Highlighting that the “youth pressure group” he created less than a month ago had both a sizeable support base as well as structure, Dipke said, “We are preparing data (around the support base); but yes, people (who support the group) are being mobilised from across the country and there is now a structure in place,” he said.