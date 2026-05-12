NEET paper leak a matter of ‘deep concern’, ensure impartial probe: ABVP to Govt

The controversy had also intensified demands for reform of the National Testing Agency, which conducts major national entrance examinations including NEET, CUET and JEE. (PTI Photo)

RSS student wing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday demanded a “fair and time-bound” probe by central agencies into alleged irregularities and reports of question paper leaks linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

In a statement, the student organisation expressed “deep concern” over what it described as serious questions being raised regarding the confidentiality and credibility of the medical entrance examination system. It said media reports and information emerging from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and investigating agencies had created anxiety among lakhs of students and parents across the country.

ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said, “Lakhs of students across the country appear for examinations like NEET after years of hard work and struggle. In such a situation, any kind of irregularity has a serious impact on their morale and future. Therefore, it is essential that the entire matter is investigated impartially and the guilty are not spared under any circumstances.”