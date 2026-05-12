NEET paper leak a matter of ‘deep concern’, ensure impartial probe: ABVP to Govt

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RSS student wing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday demanded a “fair and time-bound” probe by central agencies into alleged irregularities and reports of question paper leaks linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
In a statement, the student organisation expressed “deep concern” over what it described as serious questions being raised regarding the confidentiality and credibility of the medical entrance examination system. It said media reports and information emerging from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and investigating agencies had created anxiety among lakhs of students and parents across the country.
ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki said, “Lakhs of students across the country appear for examinations like NEET after years of hard work and struggle. In such a situation, any kind of irregularity has a serious impact on their morale and future. Therefore, it is essential that the entire matter is investigated impartially and the guilty are not spared under any circumstances.”
He added, “ABVP has consistently demanded that technical security, question paper confidentiality, monitoring of examination centres and accountability mechanisms in national-level examinations be further strengthened so that such incidents do not recur in the future. ABVP assures all students and parents that the Vidyarthi Parishad will continue to raise its voice for students’ interests, a transparent examination system and justice.”
The organisation said there could be “no compromise” with the sanctity and reliability of entrance examinations. “If the question paper or related questions reached some people before the examination, it is not merely an attack on the examination system but an injustice to lakhs of students who work hard throughout the year,” the statement said.
ABVP urged the Centre to ensure an impartial investigation by central agencies and sought strict action against all those found involved, including alleged examination mafias and individuals accused of facilitating malpractice at any level. It also asked the NTA to maintain transparency and place all facts before students and parents until the investigation is completed.
The statement comes against the backdrop of repeated controversies surrounding NEET and other competitive examinations in recent years. The NEET-UG 2024 examination had triggered a nationwide political and legal storm after allegations of paper leaks, inflated scores and irregularities in the grace marks process surfaced across several states. The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court, while the Centre handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The controversy had also intensified demands for reform of the National Testing Agency, which conducts major national entrance examinations including NEET, CUET and JEE. In the aftermath of the row, several examinations were either postponed or cancelled amid concerns over question paper security and the functioning of the testing system.
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