‘His exam had gone well’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Sikar, family links it to cancellation

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant in Rajasthan’s Sikar has died by suicide, with his family saying the cancellation of the medical entrance exam had left him distraught as he was expecting good marks on what was his third attempt.

Pradeep Mahich had been living in rented accommodation in Sikar. His uncle, Shrawan, told The Indian Express, “This was his third NEET attempt. His exam had gone well, and he was expecting 650 marks. However, the news of the cancellation broke him from within.”

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 3, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak.