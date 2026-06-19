NEET aspirant, ‘stressed after multiple attempts to clear test’, dies after fall from Indore building

This year’s NEET-UG exam was originally held on May 3, but that was later cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak. (Source: Pexels/ Representational)

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died after falling from the upper floors of a residential building in Indore late on Thursday night, with family members saying she had been under stress after multiple attempts to clear the medical entrance examination.

Avantika Maurya, daughter of a government doctor from Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries at MY Hospital early Friday after being rushed from a private facility where she was initially admitted.

The incident comes amid heightened anxiety among National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants following recent controversies surrounding the examination process. Family members believe the uncertainty and stress linked to the exam had affected Avantika’s mental state in the days leading up to her death.