NEET aspirant, ‘stressed after multiple attempts to clear test’, dies after fall from Indore building

Police say they are investigating whether incident could have been accidental. Family says she was under severe stress.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 01:00 PM IST
neet examThis year’s NEET-UG exam was originally held on May 3, but that was later cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak. (Source: Pexels/ Representational)
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A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died after falling from the upper floors of a residential building in Indore late on Thursday night, with family members saying she had been under stress after multiple attempts to clear the medical entrance examination.

Avantika Maurya, daughter of a government doctor from Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries at MY Hospital early Friday after being rushed from a private facility where she was initially admitted.

The incident comes amid heightened anxiety among National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants following recent controversies surrounding the examination process. Family members believe the uncertainty and stress linked to the exam had affected Avantika’s mental state in the days leading up to her death.

“Avantika was under stress after the NEET examination controversy. She had failed to clear the exam three times and was not behaving normally on Thursday. She barely spoke and answered most questions only in yes or no,” said her elder sister, Dr Sapna Maurya.

Police investigation

Police are investigating whether the fall was accidental or linked to other circumstances. Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and statements recorded from family members and other witnesses.

“We are analysing the phone, call details and evidence from the spot. At this stage, it is too early to conclude whether it was an accident or whether there was any other reason behind the fall,” a police officer said.

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According to police, Avantika was living with her elder sister while preparing for NEET. Around 11.30 pm on Thursday, she was speaking on the phone with a relative when she walked up the staircase towards the terrace. Moments later, she fell from the upper floors of the building.

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Residents rushed out after hearing a loud crash and alerted police and emergency services. Family members and neighbours initially took her to a local hospital. Owing to the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), where doctors declared her dead at around 5 am on Friday.

Avantika was the daughter of Dr Banshilal Maurya, a medical officer posted in Bhikangaon in Khargone district. The family is originally from Dhar district. Dr Maurya had arrived in Indore just five days ago for training at MY Hospital and was present in the flat when the incident occurred.

Family members said Avantika had been struggling emotionally after repeated attempts to clear NEET.

This year’s NEET-UG exam was originally held on May 3, but that was later cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak. The retest is scheduled to be held on June 21.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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