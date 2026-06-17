‘I love you, Papa’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun ahead of retest

The circle officer, Sadar, Ankit Kandari, said that they have recovered a suicide note, apologizing for the decision.

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
2 min readDehradunUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 11:15 AM IST
neet paper leak protestThe police post in charge of the area, Jaiveer Singh, said that she had been preparing for multiple examinations and would stay put in her room for hours. (Express Photo)
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A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), on account of stress, Tuesday in Dehradun, police said.

The victim, Riya Kumari, had been preparing for the retest scheduled for June 21. Kumari had been studying at a college in Dehradun while preparing for the medical entrance test. Her father is a retired army personnel.

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Parents find room locked, alert police

On Tuesday morning, when Kumari’s mother found her room locked from the inside in their Patel Nagar house, she informed her husband and forced the door open. They found Kumari hanging from the ceiling fan. The parents informed the police around 11.30 am.

Suicide note recovered from the scene

The circle officer, Sadar, Ankit Kandari, said that they have recovered a suicide note, apologizing for the decision. “I love you, Papa; I am sorry. This is not due to anyone’s fault; this is due to my incompetence,” Kandari quoted the letter as saying.

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Family declines postmortem; police to probe distress

The family denied a postmortem, and the body was cremated Tuesday. “We will probe that she was being pressured and was in distress over it,” said Kandari.

The police post in charge of the area, Jaiveer Singh, said that she had been preparing for multiple examinations and would stay put in her room for hours. When she did not step out for breakfast Tuesday, her parents grew tense. The family said that they last saw her the previous night, when she was studying.

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Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
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Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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