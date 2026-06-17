‘I love you, Papa’: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun ahead of retest

The police post in charge of the area, Jaiveer Singh, said that she had been preparing for multiple examinations and would stay put in her room for hours. (Express Photo)

A 24-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), on account of stress, Tuesday in Dehradun, police said.

The victim, Riya Kumari, had been preparing for the retest scheduled for June 21. Kumari had been studying at a college in Dehradun while preparing for the medical entrance test. Her father is a retired army personnel.

Parents find room locked, alert police

On Tuesday morning, when Kumari’s mother found her room locked from the inside in their Patel Nagar house, she informed her husband and forced the door open. They found Kumari hanging from the ceiling fan. The parents informed the police around 11.30 am.